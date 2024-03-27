WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $19.77 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,413.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 532,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,925,000 after acquiring an additional 517,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.62. 454,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.74 and a 1-year high of $209.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

