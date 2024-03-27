Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $152.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,916,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.41 and a 200 day moving average of $139.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.28 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

