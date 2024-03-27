Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target Increased to GBX 250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Adriatic Metals Stock Down 0.5 %
LON:ADT1 traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 195.20 ($2.47). 162,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 177.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214 ($2.70). The firm has a market cap of £597.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,394.29 and a beta of 1.21.
About Adriatic Metals
