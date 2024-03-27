Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target Increased to GBX 250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:ADT1 traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 195.20 ($2.47). 162,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 177.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214 ($2.70). The firm has a market cap of £597.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,394.29 and a beta of 1.21.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

