LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Invests $248,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMT traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.64. The company had a trading volume of 641,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,839. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

