Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HOC
Hochschild Mining Stock Up 5.9 %
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.