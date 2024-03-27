Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 5.9 %

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining stock traded up GBX 7.10 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 126.60 ($1.60). 756,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.60 ($1.60). The firm has a market cap of £651.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,582.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

