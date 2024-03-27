Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after purchasing an additional 424,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,755 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,821,000 after purchasing an additional 483,878 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.0 %

LH traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.65. 146,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.