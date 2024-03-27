KM Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

KM Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 15.1% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $26,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.68. 103,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,085. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

