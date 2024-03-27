Nadim Hirji Sells 2,882 Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$130.32. The company had a trading volume of 382,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,620. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$119.83. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$102.67 and a one year high of C$132.11. The firm has a market cap of C$94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.03 by C($0.47). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3700787 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Cormark dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

