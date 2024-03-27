WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 203 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 671.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $826.21. 194,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $803.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $741.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

