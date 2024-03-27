Asset Planning Corporation Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 79,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $87.44. 36,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $90.33.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

