Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Holdings Raised by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 5.9% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation owned about 1.04% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAR. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10,544.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,999 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 96,714 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,162,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 788,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 96,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 688,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 53,082 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 117,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $712.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

