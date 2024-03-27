BTS Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,640 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.74. 4,017,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,061. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.68 and its 200-day moving average is $186.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

