BTS Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,607,000 after acquiring an additional 529,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 300,826 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 880.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 292,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262,536 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,727. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.