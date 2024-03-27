BTS Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,856 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TLT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,254,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,333,820. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $108.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

