25 LLC Acquires 4,787 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

25 LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $161.32. 1,815,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,804. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $161.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average is $146.39.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

