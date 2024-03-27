13,436 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Purchased by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBND. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

IBND stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,503. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

