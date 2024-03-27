25 LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

25 LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $478.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,295. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $361.68 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

