Verasity 24-Hour Volume Tops $40.78 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $98.36 million and approximately $40.78 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003014 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

