aelf (ELF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.69 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. aelf has a total market cap of $460.99 million and approximately $19.69 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001607 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000718 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,947,795 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.