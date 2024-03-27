Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $20,107.03 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00015963 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00022679 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,722.05 or 1.00297451 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00147375 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00242469 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $26,947.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

