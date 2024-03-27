Head-To-Head Analysis: Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) & Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Fluent has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fluent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Lendway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fluent and Lendway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fluent presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.26%. Given Fluent’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than Lendway.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -22.22% -12.65% -4.96% Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fluent and Lendway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $298.40 million 0.14 -$63.22 million ($0.81) -0.62 Lendway $18.80 million 0.55 $10.05 million $1.11 5.36

Lendway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lendway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lendway beats Fluent on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. The company also delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to various consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment. Fluent, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

