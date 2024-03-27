Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.63 and last traded at $78.12. Approximately 1,191,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,843,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Get Shopify alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87. The company has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.