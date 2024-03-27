Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 3.2%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.90. 2,849,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,798,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUNR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 3.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CPMG Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at about $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.