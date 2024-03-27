QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading 7.8% Higher

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.20. 4,321,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 10,130,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

QuantumScape Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 4.80.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $467,835.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $467,835.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,735 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

