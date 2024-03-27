VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Price Down 0.8%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $221.49 and last traded at $223.16. Approximately 3,574,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,987,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.97.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.25.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.