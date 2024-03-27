Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Shares Down 6.3%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.12. 293,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,169,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Airship AI Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airship AI by 70.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Airship AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airship AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,466,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

