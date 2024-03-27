ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $964.37 and last traded at $967.20. Approximately 179,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,236,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $971.30.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

The firm has a market cap of $384.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $914.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

