International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 0.5%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.86 and last traded at $189.46. 601,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,194,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

