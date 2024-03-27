Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, a growth of 1,028.2% from the February 29th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 1,372,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,397. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.
About Compagnie Financière Richemont
