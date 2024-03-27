Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, a growth of 1,028.2% from the February 29th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 1,372,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,397. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

