Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. 55,577,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 89,781,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKLA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKLA

Nikola Trading Up 9.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nikola

In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.