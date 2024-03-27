CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBB Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBBI remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. CBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.
CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter.
CBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
About CBB Bancorp
CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CBB Bancorp
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.