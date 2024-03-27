CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CBBI remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. CBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

