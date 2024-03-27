InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Update

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE IFIN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,213. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. InFinT Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.
In related news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.
