InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Update

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE IFIN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,213. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. InFinT Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Insider Activity at InFinT Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InFinT Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

