Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Expands By 885.7%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 885.7% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CATH stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.23. 9,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,123. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $832.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

