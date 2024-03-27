Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 938.1% from the February 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGO remained flat at $10.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 17,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,274. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,639,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5,022.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 59,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,466 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.