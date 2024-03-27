Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 938.1% from the February 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:CGO remained flat at $10.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 17,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,274. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Total Return Fund
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.