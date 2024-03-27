Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, an increase of 835.0% from the February 29th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRIVF remained flat at $0.56 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $0.86.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
