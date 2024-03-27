Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in March

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Dino Polska Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of DNOPY stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. 3,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661. Dino Polska has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36.
Dino Polska Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dino Polska
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.