Short Interest in Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Rises By 765.5%

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 765.5% from the February 29th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

NYSE AACT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. 53,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,381. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AACT. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,712,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,313,000 after buying an additional 1,001,110 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

