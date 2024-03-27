Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average of $100.56.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
