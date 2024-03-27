Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Boosted by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Waters by 55.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT traded up $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.37. The stock had a trading volume of 112,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,162. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $363.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.54.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.