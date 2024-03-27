BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $838,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BTS Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.6% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $181.24. 791,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,946. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.97. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

