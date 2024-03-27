BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $25.03 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389,001 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 18.9% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $25,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.15. 1,405,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,455. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

