HT Partners LLC Sells 126,600 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

HT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.17. 274,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,080. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

