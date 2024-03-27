BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $6.23 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 1,307.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,092 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 18,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 86,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,044,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,814,000 after buying an additional 150,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,102,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.08. 269,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $73.14.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.