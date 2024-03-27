Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 759.5% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,326 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 985,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

