HT Partners LLC Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,750 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.1% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,911,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,051,379. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

