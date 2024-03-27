2,497 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.52. 856,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,727. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.