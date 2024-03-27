iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $57.45. 155,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,812. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

