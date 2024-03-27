KM Capital Management Ltd. Takes $408,000 Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

KM Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,421 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,901.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 853,760 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,352,000 after purchasing an additional 749,491 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,762,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,788,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 75,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

