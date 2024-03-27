KM Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 24,543 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

KM Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.1% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $337,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after buying an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,354,000 after buying an additional 2,055,458 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,376 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

