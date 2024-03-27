KM Capital Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 628.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF accounts for 1.0% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned about 1.00% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IETC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IETC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.79. 64,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.12.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

